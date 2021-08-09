Print

Wisconsin Removes Boulder That Became Symbol of Racism

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2021
 
 

The University of Wisconsin at Madison moved a boulder that became a symbol of racism from the main campus. In 1925, a newspaper referred to the rock with a slur for Black people. Black and Native American student groups urged the university to remove the boulder, and Chancellor Rebecca Blank agreed to do so.

The rock is a rare, large example of a pre-Cambrian era glacial erratic, likely over two billion years old. It had been designated as a monument on campus in honor of Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist who also served as president of the University of Wisconsin from 1887 to 1892. The rock will no longer be referred to by this name but rather known simply as a glacial erratic. (Photo by Bryce Richter)

