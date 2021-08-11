SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education: a Collection
August 11, 2021
Inside Higher Ed today publishes "Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education, a new collection of articles and essays. The free booklet can be downloaded here.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m., Inside Higher Ed's editors will discuss the themes of the booklet during a free webcast. Please register for the virtual event here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »