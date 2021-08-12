Print

Academic Minute: Learning From Basic Income Pilots

By

Doug Lederman
August 12, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester State University Week: Bryant Sculos, visiting assistant professor of political science, discusses what we can glean from universal basic income pilot programs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

