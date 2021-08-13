SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Arkansas Colleges Implement Mask Mandate
Arkansas colleges are now requiring masks in classrooms and indoor shared spaces after an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a state law banning mask mandates,
The mask mandates were issued on Wednesday, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. University of Arkansas System campuses were directed to implement face-covering policies after the system's Board of Trustees approved a resolution to institute the policies, "regardless of vaccination status" for indoor public settings when physical distancing cannot be assured "in accordance with CDC guidance regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant," the newspaper reported.
The decision comes as students have already started moving in at some campuses where classes begin next week. Other colleges are set to resume in-person instruction in the following weeks. The American College Health Association and other groups last week condemned Arkansas and other state-level restrictions barring colleges from requiring vaccines or other public health measures.
