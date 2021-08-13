Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Arkansas Colleges Implement Mask Mandate

By

Maria Carrasco
August 13, 2021
 
 

Arkansas colleges are now requiring masks in classrooms and indoor shared spaces after an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a state law banning mask mandates,

The mask mandates were issued on Wednesday, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. University of Arkansas System campuses were directed to implement face-covering policies after the system's Board of Trustees approved a resolution to institute the policies, "regardless of vaccination status" for indoor public settings when physical distancing cannot be assured "in accordance with CDC guidance regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant," the newspaper reported.   

The decision comes as students have already started moving in at some campuses where classes begin next week. Other colleges are set to resume in-person instruction in the following weeks. The American College Health Association and other groups last week condemned Arkansas and other state-level restrictions barring colleges from requiring vaccines or other public health measures.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Pre-Post-COVID Condition
The Fundamental Attribution Error
of Admission Test Policies
Language Matters

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Reflecting on Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships in Higher Ed
What's in a Lane?
Passing the Gavel: Empowering Students to Lead in Higher Education Governance Spaces
National and State Infrastructure
Equity Now

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 