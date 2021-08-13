Maine Community Colleges Will Require Vaccinations

The Maine Community College System announced Thursday it is requiring COVID vaccinations for all students. Students will now be required to show proof that they have received at least one dose of a vaccine before the first day of classes on Aug. 30, and proof of a second vaccine shot 30 days after the start of classes.

The MCCS Board of Trustees unanimously approved the mandate in its updated COVID safety protocol. The policy applies to any student taking classes or trainings at MCCS institutions, including off-campus learning facilities. System officials have begun discussions with representatives of employee bargaining units to institute a similar policy for staff and faculty, according to a press release from MCCS. The system currently has an indoor mask mandate that applies to everyone on campus and will remain in effect regardless of vaccine status.