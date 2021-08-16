Youngstown State Professors Rally for Mask, Vaccine Mandate

A group of Youngstown State University professors protested on campus Friday, objecting to the institution's lack of vaccine or mask mandate.

"Masks on. Masks on," Michelle Nelson, a professor of graphic design, told WKBN. "That's all I'm asking for. I'm asking for myself, I'm asking for my son, I'm asking for everyone that I teach with who comes home to somebody who has a child who can't be vaccinated."

Mark Vopat, professor of philosophy and spokesperson for the university's faculty union, which is affiliated with the National Education Association, said in a statement that faculty members "are committed to a safe return to classes under the safest conditions possible for ourselves and our students," and request that the university follow "a science-based approach that will ensure the health and welfare of our students, staff, faculty and the entire Youngstown community."

Ron Cole, university spokesperson, said that administrators are talking with local health officials and considering guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control. Students and staff are also being surveyed about vaccines and campus protocols, he said. Classes start in two weeks.