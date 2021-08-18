Print

Academic Minute: Outsmarting a Virus

By

Doug Lederman
August 18, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week: Amir Barati Farimani, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, discusses why it's important to get ahead of a virus. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

