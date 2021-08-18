SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Duke Has 100 Cases of COVID-19
August 18, 2021
Duke University is reporting 100 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the vaccinated, WRAL reported.
Last week, two coronavirus clusters were identified at the university, involving 29 medical students and seven members of the women's field hockey team.
