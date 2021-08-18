Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Duke Has 100 Cases of COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
August 18, 2021
 
 

Duke University is reporting 100 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the vaccinated, WRAL reported.

Last week, two coronavirus clusters were identified at the university, involving 29 medical students and seven members of the women's field hockey team.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

With Equity and Justice for All
Helping Faculty Manage Reopening Risks
Practicing the Equitable, Transformative Pedagogy We Preach

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Olympic Lessons for the College Bound
Guest Post: Remembering Mike Rose in Person and in Print
Driving Academic Innovation
Getting Buy-In From PR-Resistant Faculty
The First Day Back
Guest Post: In Honor of Mike Rose: Inviting Students Across the Boundaries

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 