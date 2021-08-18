South Carolina Supreme Court Upholds Mask Requirement

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the University of South Carolina may require all students to wear masks in class, The State reported. However, the university cannot impose the rule only on students who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ruling followed a decision by President Harris Pastides to order a mask mandate for all students. Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote him a letter saying that a provision passed by the General Assembly prohibited a universal mask mandate at state universities. And Pastides withdrew the rule.

On Tuesday night, Pastides tweeted that he would "require the use of face coverings in our buildings, effective immediately, as an effective strategy in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus."