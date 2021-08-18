U of New Mexico Grad Students Gain Union Approval

New Mexico’s Public Employees Labor Relations Board said Tuesday that 1,600 graduate employees at the University of New Mexico are entitled to collective bargaining. Some 1,000 graduate employees organized and petitioned the board for certification last year. The university challenged that move, arguing that graduate students are students, not employees entitled to collective bargaining. The union, which is affiliated with the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, says it’s looking forward to meeting with the administration to begin first contract negotiations.