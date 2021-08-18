Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of New Mexico Grad Students Gain Union Approval

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 18, 2021
 
 

New Mexico’s Public Employees Labor Relations Board said Tuesday that 1,600 graduate employees at the University of New Mexico are entitled to collective bargaining. Some 1,000 graduate employees organized and petitioned the board for certification last year. The university challenged that move, arguing that graduate students are students, not employees entitled to collective bargaining. The union, which is affiliated with the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, says it’s looking forward to meeting with the administration to begin first contract negotiations.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

With Equity and Justice for All
Helping Faculty Manage Reopening Risks
Practicing the Equitable, Transformative Pedagogy We Preach

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Olympic Lessons for the College Bound
Guest Post: Remembering Mike Rose in Person and in Print
Driving Academic Innovation
Getting Buy-In From PR-Resistant Faculty
The First Day Back
Guest Post: In Honor of Mike Rose: Inviting Students Across the Boundaries

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 