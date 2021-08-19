Print

Academic Minute: Energy Poverty

By

Doug Lederman
August 19, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week: Destenie Nock, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, looks into possible widening of the energy equity gap. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

