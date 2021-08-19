SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Houston Community College Delays In-Person Instruction
Houston Community College announced Tuesday that most courses will be held online for the first four weeks of the fall semester, starting Aug. 23. Classes -- other than workforce, health and English as a second language courses -- will not be offered in person until Sept. 20.
The shift follows similar decisions made by other Texas colleges and universities to temporarily return to remote instruction as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. Texas governor Greg Abbott banned government entities, including public schools, from issuing mask mandates in an executive order in May.
The University of Texas, San Antonio, for example, will hold most classes online for the first three weeks of the semester, and the Alamo Community College District will delay offering in-person classes for two weeks. The Austin Community College District plans to hold many classes online through Sept. 12, and masks will be required in all campus buildings.
