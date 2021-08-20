SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Career/Technical Education Goes Hybrid: The Key Podcast
Career and technical education is generally an underappreciated and underexplored realm of higher education -- and that extends to how it was affected by the pandemic.
In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, Shayne Spaulding, a senior fellow in the income and benefits policy center at the Urban Institute, discusses research the think tank released this spring about how the pandemic may have altered the role of online and blended learning in community college career and technical programs. The conversation also explores the role of alternative providers in the CTE space and whether vocational learning is undervalued in American society.
