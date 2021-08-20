SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate at Medical School
A federal judge blocked a vaccine mandate for all students at the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Associated Press reported.
The college is private, but it operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
The judge ruled that the medical college’s collaborative agreement with the public state university makes it subject to state laws banning religious discrimination, permitting students to dissent from vaccine requirements.
“VCOM students are allowed to use the ULM library and other facilities, attend athletic events, participate in intramural sports, and are for all practical purposes, ULM students,” Judge Terry Doughty wrote in issuing the order Tuesday afternoon. “Although VCOM is a private university, it is clearly entwined with ULM policies and entwined with ULM management and control.”
A lawyer for the college said it would abide by the ruling while deciding what to do.
