Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate at Medical School

By

Scott Jaschik
August 20, 2021
 
 

A federal judge blocked a vaccine mandate for all students at the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Associated Press reported.

The college is private, but it operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The judge ruled that the medical college’s collaborative agreement with the public state university makes it subject to state laws banning religious discrimination, permitting students to dissent from vaccine requirements.

“VCOM students are allowed to use the ULM library and other facilities, attend athletic events, participate in intramural sports, and are for all practical purposes, ULM students,” Judge Terry Doughty wrote in issuing the order Tuesday afternoon. “Although VCOM is a private university, it is clearly entwined with ULM policies and entwined with ULM management and control.”

A lawyer for the college said it would abide by the ruling while deciding what to do.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Where Are the Presidents?
Déjà Vu All Over Again?
With Equity and Justice for All

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Vitriol Aimed at Communicators Is Misplaced
The ADA and COVID
‘The Next Shift': From Manufacturing to Meds (and Eds)
Higher Education’s False Promise
Solving for Transfer: Looking Inward While Building Outward
An Honest Question

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 