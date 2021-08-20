Rutgers Ordered to Release Athletics Financial Data

A new Jersey Superior Court this week ordered Rutgers University to turn over financial information about its athletic program to the faculty union, Rutgers AAUP-AFT.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit Rutgers AAUP-AFT filed against the university last summer for failing to provide detailed information about the athletics department's debt, which rose from about $45.4 million in 2019 to $121.5 million in 2020. Union leaders have argued that “utterly and completely reckless” sports spending is threatening the university’s mission. Judge Alberto Rivas ruled that the university was obligated to disclose the information under the state’s Open Public Records Act.

In a similar ruling last October, Judge Michael Toto ordered Rutgers to make other documents available to the union, including those related to $80.1 million in improvements to the university’s football stadium and a $30.8 million investment in the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center, a sports medicine and athletics practice facility.