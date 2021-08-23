Print

Academic Minute: Valuing Effort Over Ease in Caregiving

By

Doug Lederman
August 23, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Ximena Garcia-Rada, assistant professor of marketing at Texas A&M University, determines that products to ease the burden of caregiving aren’t always welcomed. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

