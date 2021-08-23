SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cal State System Studies Course That Many Fail
August 23, 2021
The California State University system is studying courses with failure rates from 20 percent to as high as half of students, EdSource reported. Courses from which more than 20 percent of students withdraw or receive a D or F grade are the subjects of the study. Cal State officials say the problem exists at all their campuses.
At just three campuses -- Fresno, Los Angeles and Sacramento -- a total of 453 high-failure courses were listed.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
- The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
- Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
- Dos and Don'ts for writing a cover letter for the academic job market (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »