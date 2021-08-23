Print

Cal State System Studies Course That Many Fail

Scott Jaschik
The California State University system is studying courses with failure rates from 20 percent to as high as half of students, EdSource reported. Courses from which more than 20 percent of students withdraw or receive a D or F grade are the subjects of the study. Cal State officials say the problem exists at all their campuses.

At just three campuses -- Fresno, Los Angeles and Sacramento -- a total of 453 high-failure courses were listed.

