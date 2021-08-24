Print

College Drops $750 Fee for Not Being Vaccinated

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2021
 
 

West Virginia Wesleyan College has dropped its $750 fee for students who are not vaccinated, WDTV News reported.

"The COVID Fee covers the cost of weekly surveillance testing, contact tracing, up to 48 hours of quarantine, including meal delivery and laundry facilities, and cleaning and sanitation efforts," the college said in an FAQ on its website when it adopted the fee earlier this month.

Now, the college says it will conduct surveillance testing of the students who have not submitted proof of vaccination by testing 10 percent of those students each week. Cost of the testing will be $5 each time a student is selected for testing, in place of the $750 fee.

