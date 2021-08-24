Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Northern Virginia Community College Hosts Afghan Refugees

By

Sara Weissman
August 24, 2021
 
 

Northern Virginia Community College welcomed several hundred Afghan and Afghan American refugees to its Annandale campus Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management is using the campus to host those who fled the central Asian country after the Taliban’s recent takeover. The college provided 500 cots set up in a gymnasium, event center and community rooms. Local residents have been volunteering on campus and dropping off donated food and supplies.

The college is operating as a “transfer point” for refugees before they’re moved to new locations, such as military bases, Hoang-Dung Nguyen, a spokeswoman for Northern Virginia Community College, told the Post.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Name Systemic Changes
in Support of DEI
The Intergenerational University
Where Are the Presidents?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

10 Ways to Make Your Fall Classes Better
A New Variable
Binge-Watching ‘The Chair’
Most For-Profit Solutions Don’t Threaten Universities’ Core Missions
‘The Chair’ Isn’t a Satire

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 