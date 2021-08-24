SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Northern Virginia Community College Hosts Afghan Refugees
August 24, 2021
Northern Virginia Community College welcomed several hundred Afghan and Afghan American refugees to its Annandale campus Saturday, The Washington Post reported.
The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management is using the campus to host those who fled the central Asian country after the Taliban’s recent takeover. The college provided 500 cots set up in a gymnasium, event center and community rooms. Local residents have been volunteering on campus and dropping off donated food and supplies.
The college is operating as a “transfer point” for refugees before they’re moved to new locations, such as military bases, Hoang-Dung Nguyen, a spokeswoman for Northern Virginia Community College, told the Post.
