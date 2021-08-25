SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Shock Waves
August 25, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Mithun Bhowmick, assistant professor in the department of mathematical and physical sciences at Miami University, takes a look at a tabletop apparatus that can influence new technologies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »