Academic Minute: Shock Waves

Doug Lederman
August 25, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mithun Bhowmick, assistant professor in the department of mathematical and physical sciences at Miami University, takes a look at a tabletop apparatus that can influence new technologies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

