Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Department Will Not Enforce Title IX Provision Struck Down by Court

By

Alexis Gravely
August 25, 2021
 
 

The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will immediately cease enforcement of a part of the 2020 Title IX regulations that prohibits decision makers in sexual misconduct investigations from considering evidence by parties or witnesses if they don’t participate in cross-examination.

The decision follows a ruling by a federal judge last month that said the provision was arbitrary and capricious, and it was sent back to the department for further consideration.

Decision makers may now consider evidence including police reports, medical reports, text messages between the parties leading up to the alleged misconduct and statements made by the parties and witnesses during the investigation.

The 2020 regulations, which have been controversial, are currently under review by the department. The department plans to issue a proposed replacement rule next May.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Updating the Trigger Warning
in Contentious Times
We Must Name Systemic Changes
in Support of DEI
The Intergenerational University

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
10 Ways to Make Your Fall Classes Better
A New Variable
Binge-Watching ‘The Chair’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 