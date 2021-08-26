Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Using Text Mining to Avoid Hiring Bias

By

Doug Lederman
August 26, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Charlotte Alexander, associate professor of legal analytics at Georgia State University, details how to avoid bias when looking for new employees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Simple Rhetoric, Complicated Realities
Updating the Trigger Warning
in Contentious Times
We Must Name Systemic Changes
in Support of DEI

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on Hiring
Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
Demise of the Baccalaureate Degree
10 Ways to Make Your Fall Classes Better
A New Variable

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 