Academic Minute: Using Text Mining to Avoid Hiring Bias
August 26, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Charlotte Alexander, associate professor of legal analytics at Georgia State University, details how to avoid bias when looking for new employees. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
