Another Parent Admits Guilt in Admissions Scandal

Marci Palatella will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud in the latest development of the admissions scandal, the Justice Department announced. Palatella agreed with Rick Singer and others to pay $500,000 to facilitate her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a football recruit, even though he was not actually being recruited and would not play on the USC football team.

Prosecutors and Patella agreed to a sentence of six weeks in prison, a $250,000 fine, 500 hours of community service and two years of supervised release, with a condition of home confinement for the first six months of supervised release.

Palatella, the 33rd parent to agree to plead guilty in the scandal, is the chief executive officer of a California liquor distribution company.