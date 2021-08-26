Athlete Transfers From Rutgers, Citing Vaccine Mandate

A college football player plans to transfer from Rutgers University, citing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reports the Asbury Park Press.

Peyton Powell, a defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, announced Tuesday that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal. In March, Rutgers announced it would require all students enrolled for fall 2021 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Powell transferred to Rutgers in December 2019 from Baylor University and did not see any playing time while with the program. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said prior to the start of training camp that the Scarlet Knights’ vaccination rate was higher than 90 percent.