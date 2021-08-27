SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Community Responses After Disasters
August 27, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Ricia Anne Chansky, professor of literature at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, discusses what communal trauma suffered in her country can teach us about dealing with COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
