SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Pulse Podcast: Jeff Borden of D2L
August 27, 2021
This episode of the Pulse podcast is part of the COVID-Converted Edition audio and video podcast series. It features an interview with Jeff Borden, chief academic officer and vice president of academic affairs at D2L. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Borden discusses Education 3.0’s confluence of neuroscience, cognitive psychology and education technology. Learn more about The Pulse here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »