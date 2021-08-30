Print

Academic Minute: Clean Water for Tribes

Doug Lederman
August 30, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Heather Tanana, assistant professor of law at the University of Utah, discusses the wide gap in drinking water access for Native American communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

