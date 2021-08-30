SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Hurricane Ida Closes Colleges
August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida is closing many colleges in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Among institutions that are closing today are Delgado Community College, Northwestern State University, Southern University in Baton Rouge, Tulane University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Mobile and William Carey University.
