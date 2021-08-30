Print

Jury: Arizona State Retaliated Against Black Professor

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2021
 
 

Arizona State University retaliated against a Black professor for stating his views on diversity during a job interview -- and the university owes him $357,000 because of it, a jury has found, according to The Arizona Republic. As a result of the retaliation, Arizona State passed over the professor, Nicholas Alozie, for a dean position. Arizona State will try to convince a judge to undo the jury’s verdict based on evidence that showed the professor’s statements were not why he didn’t get the position, a university spokesperson said.

