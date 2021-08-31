Montana State Announces $101M Gift for Nursing College

Montana State University announced a gift of $101 million for its College of Nursing on Monday.

The gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, will provide funding for new facilities at each of the MSU College of Nursing’s five campuses, establish five endowed faculty professorships, develop an endowed scholarship fund and create a nurse midwifery program to prepare doctoral-level nurses.

“It is hard to put into words how moved and excited all of us are at Montana State University by the generosity of the Joneses, who are helping to address some of the most critical health care disparity issues in Montana, particularly in the state’s rural areas,” MSU president Waded Cruzado said in a statement. “Thanks to their vision, we will have access to tangible tools, such as high-quality simulation labs, new facilities across our nursing campuses, and more registered nurses, and doctor of nursing practice prepared nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.”