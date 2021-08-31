NY Times Corrects Story on Afghan Students

The New York Times on Monday issued a correction to its story about unsuccessful efforts to evacuate students and alumni from the American University of Afghanistan. Per the correction issued by the newspaper, the article, which was summarized by Inside Higher Ed on Monday, initially misstated comments by the president of the university, Ian Bickford.

"He said that the university had shared the students’ names with the U.S. military, and that the military’s protocol was to share that information with the Taliban to coordinate access to the airport," the correction states. "He did not say the U.S. military had shared with the Taliban a list of students trying to leave Afghanistan."