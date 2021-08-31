Rising COVID-19 Numbers at North Carolina Universities

ABC11 News reported on COVID-19 numbers at North Carolina universities, which are rising with the return of students.

North Carolina State University has had 348 COVID-19 cases in August. Half of those cases were detected in the last 10 days. More than 500 students are in isolation and quarantine.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had 351 COVID-19 cases in August, with around 100 detected Wednesday and Thursday.

At UNC Wilmington, nearly 500 students and staff tested positive in the last 10 days.

At North Carolina Central University, 81 students and employees tested positive.