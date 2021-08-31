SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Rising COVID-19 Numbers at North Carolina Universities
August 31, 2021
ABC11 News reported on COVID-19 numbers at North Carolina universities, which are rising with the return of students.
- North Carolina State University has had 348 COVID-19 cases in August. Half of those cases were detected in the last 10 days. More than 500 students are in isolation and quarantine.
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had 351 COVID-19 cases in August, with around 100 detected Wednesday and Thursday.
- At UNC Wilmington, nearly 500 students and staff tested positive in the last 10 days.
- At North Carolina Central University, 81 students and employees tested positive.
