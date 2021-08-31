Print

Rising COVID-19 Numbers at North Carolina Universities

By

Scott Jaschik
August 31, 2021
 
 

ABC11 News reported on COVID-19 numbers at North Carolina universities, which are rising with the return of students.

  • North Carolina State University has had 348 COVID-19 cases in August. Half of those cases were detected in the last 10 days. More than 500 students are in isolation and quarantine.
  • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had 351 COVID-19 cases in August, with around 100 detected Wednesday and Thursday.
  • At UNC Wilmington, nearly 500 students and staff tested positive in the last 10 days.
  • At North Carolina Central University, 81 students and employees tested positive.

