New Orleans Colleges Hit by Ida Extend Campus Closures

More New Orleans colleges announced plans to evacuate the remaining students on their campuses and shift to remote learning as power outages in the area due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida are projected to potentially last weeks.

Dillard University said Tuesday that its remaining students had been transported to Mobile, Ala., and that classes will resume virtually Sept. 13. “We should all be prepared to be away from New Orleans for at least two weeks,” the university said on Twitter.

Xavier University of Louisiana said it will relocate remaining students on campus to Dallas. The university said it has canceled all classes through this Friday and will resume asynchronous remote instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The University of New Orleans said that remaining residential students were being temporarily relocated to the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The institution has said classes will be canceled through at least Monday, Sept. 6.

The University of Holy Cross also said that all classes, including remote and in-person classes, will be canceled through at least Monday. The campus remains closed.

The Louisiana State University Health campus in New Orleans said it “remains closed until further notice.

“We will keep you apprised of reopening plans, which are dependent upon restoration of power and essential infrastructure,” LSU Health said in a notice on its website. “In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and stay safe.”

Tulane University said Monday it would close campus and cancel classes through Sunday, Sept. 12, with classes to remain online only until after the conclusion of fall break, on Oct. 11.