Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

No ‘Party School’ Ranking? Blame COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
September 1, 2021
 
 

Each year when The Princeton Review releases its rankings of colleges, it captures the most attention with its ranking of the top "party school." The ranking comes from student surveys on the popularity of fraternities and sororities and alcohol and drugs on their campus and the number of hours the students report they study each day (outside class time). This year, there were many cases where campuses were closed (except for online education), and conducting regular surveys was impossible. So The Princeton Review didn't attempt to organize a ranking of party schools. But Robert Franek, editor in chief, said the lists should return next year.

The Princeton Review did include rankings for "great" things on campus: career services, classroom experience, college library, etc. But instead of relying on one year's survey, it lists all the colleges that have made each list many times.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Research University
and the Elephant
Building Back Better: Beyond Free College
It’s Time for Engineering to Be Equity-Centered

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tesla, ‘Power Play’ and the Future of Online Learning
Is Your College Communications Strategy Ready for Gen Z 2.0?
An Alternative Ranking
Why We Need the Humanities in Today’s Career-Focused World
Readers Respond on Mask Mandates
University Risk and OPMs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 