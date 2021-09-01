No ‘Party School’ Ranking? Blame COVID-19

Each year when The Princeton Review releases its rankings of colleges, it captures the most attention with its ranking of the top "party school." The ranking comes from student surveys on the popularity of fraternities and sororities and alcohol and drugs on their campus and the number of hours the students report they study each day (outside class time). This year, there were many cases where campuses were closed (except for online education), and conducting regular surveys was impossible. So The Princeton Review didn't attempt to organize a ranking of party schools. But Robert Franek, editor in chief, said the lists should return next year.

The Princeton Review did include rankings for "great" things on campus: career services, classroom experience, college library, etc. But instead of relying on one year's survey, it lists all the colleges that have made each list many times.