A New Playbook for Serving Adult Learners

Education Strategy Group, an education consulting firm, has released a new playbook focused on ways colleges and universities can better serve adult learners.

The playbook, released this week, includes a self-assessment for state and institutional leaders to determine what strategies they already have in place to support adults and what policy shifts they should prioritize. It also features an “action guide” with a series of steps for improvement in five different categories: increasing accessibility, changing the structure of courses and programs, creating easy-to-navigate advising and administrative systems, collecting relevant data, and building industry and community partnerships.

The report emphasizes removing barriers to financial aid for older students, launching campaigns to re-enroll them and designing programs to be flexible for adults juggling other responsibilities, such as work and childcare, among other suggestions.

“As a nation, we will not meet the demands of our economy without equipping people over the age of 25 with the education, training, and credentials they need to succeed, and that will require a commitment to this population and to the institutional innovations necessary to serve them in higher education,” Matt Gandal, president and CEO of Education Strategy Group, said in a release.