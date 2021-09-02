Print

SUNY Chancellor Denies Helping With Cuomo Memoir During Work

Emma Whitford
September 2, 2021
 
 

Investigators questioned Jim Malatras, chancellor of the State University of New York system, for allegedly spending normal working hours helping New York governor Andrew Cuomo with his COVID-19 memoir, The New York Post reported.

Malatras told the Post he spent two long weekends editing and fact-checking the book, which included two Fridays during which he took time off.

“I tried to think of it as an extracurricular activity,” Malatras said. “I didn’t work on the book during business hours. I took time off. I testified as such.”

Malatras, who was named chancellor in August 2020, also denied that his work on the former governor’s book helped him get the chancellorship.

An unnamed source familiar with the investigation told the Post that Malatras told investigators he worked on the book during work hours.

“Working on a 300-page manuscript is not a 15-minute job. How can he say no? His jobs were dependent on the governor,” the source said.

