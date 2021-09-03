CUNY Graduate Center Announces Tuition Fix

The City University of New York’s Graduate Center said Thursday that it had reached a resolution with CUNY’s central administration on in-state tuition for second- and third-year graduate students who could not establish residency in New York State due the difficulties associated with relocating during the pandemic. Last month, dozens of graduate students who were told not to worry about qualifying for in-state tuition when they finally moved to New York were charged out-of-state tuition. Some faced unexpected four-figure bills, and others saw tuition fees withheld from their stipends with no notice. Robin L. Garrell, president of the Graduate Center, told students and employees via email that the center “will provisionally charge tuition at the in-state rate for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.” Students will have one year to establish residency, Garrell said, and those who do not will be retroactively charged the nonresident fee. Affected students will be contacted individually by the registrar about next steps.