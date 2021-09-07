Print

Rabbinic Seminary Will Locate at a Catholic University

By

Scott Jaschik
September 7, 2021
 
 

The Academy for Jewish Religion California, a transdenominational seminary that trains rabbis and cantors, is about to have a new home at a Roman Catholic university, Loyola Marymount University. The National Catholic Reporter said the arrangement is not just a real estate deal, but administrators hope there will be cross-registration of courses.

