Rabbinic Seminary Will Locate at a Catholic University
September 7, 2021
The Academy for Jewish Religion California, a transdenominational seminary that trains rabbis and cantors, is about to have a new home at a Roman Catholic university, Loyola Marymount University. The National Catholic Reporter said the arrangement is not just a real estate deal, but administrators hope there will be cross-registration of courses.
