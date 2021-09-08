SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Creating a Culturally Competent Campus
September 8, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley, professor of human development and family sciences at the University of Arkansas, explains how to create a culturally competent campus. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
