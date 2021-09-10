Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Social Media’s Warping Effects

By

Doug Lederman
September 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mark Miller, assistant professor at the Center for Human Nature, Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience at Hokkaido University, explores some of the ill effects of social media. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Buying Time With Outdoor Classrooms
What Gets Measured Gets Done
Higher Education Has a Data Problem

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Principles to Guide Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships
Living Through History
Centralizing Marcomm to Better Serve Our Audiences
How States Can Leverage Tech for Learning, Skills Mobility
Small Sections: A Natural Experiment

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 