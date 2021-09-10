White House Takes Trump Appointees Off Military Academy Boards

Eighteen individuals appointed to the boards of military academies by the Trump administration have been forced out of their positions by the White House, according to Biden administration officials.

A White House spokesperson said the appointees either resigned or were terminated from their positions. Of the 18, several were top officials in former president Trump's administration, including his senior counselor Kellyanne Conway; his first press secretary, Sean Spicer; his second national security adviser, Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster; and Russell T. Vought, former director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

They were removed from the boards because the administration wants nominees and board members who are "qualified to serve" and "aligned with the values of this administration," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

In response, Conway tweeted a letter she sent to President Biden refusing to resign from her position on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Vought also tweeted about his request for resignation from the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors, saying, "No. It's a three year term." Spicer announced on his NewsMax show that he would be joining a lawsuit against the administration to contest the decision to remove him from the Naval Academy’s board.

"This move has taken partisanship to a new level," Spicer said.