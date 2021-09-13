Print

Academic Minute: Discovering Anti-Viral Treatments for COVID

By

Doug Lederman
September 13, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Dana Ferraris, associate professor of chemistry at McDaniel College, explains how the COVID-19 pandemic is offering a great teaching opportunity for faculty. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

