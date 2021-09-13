Amazon Ups Ante for Employer-Paid Education and Training

Amazon announced last week that it will spend $1.2 billion by 2025 to expand its Career Choice program, paying 100 percent of the cost of tuition, fees and books for all of its U.S. employees.

The massive retailer has already funded education and training for about 50,000 of its employees through the program, which previously paid 95 percent of the tuition and fees for skills training for a credential in high-demand fields.

Under the expanded program, Amazon will pay full tuition and associated fees for associate and bachelor's degrees at its institutional partners and for high school degree completion, and English as a second language certification. The company will also provide the funds upfront rather than reimbursing it, as it did previously, and employees will be eligible for the program after three months at the company.

Amazon is one of many large companies that have expanded their educational support as a benefit to attract and retain employees.