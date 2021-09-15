Print

Academic Minute: Collaborative Exploration in the Arts

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Ryan Romine, associate professor of bassoon at Shenandoah University, explores one distinctive way to drive positive student outcomes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

