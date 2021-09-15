Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Kvaal Confirmed as Under Secretary of Education

By

Alexis Gravely
September 15, 2021
 
 

The Senate voted 58 to 37 Tuesday to confirm James Kvaal as under secretary of education, nearly five months after his confirmation hearing.

Kvaal, who most recently served as president of the Institute for College Access and Success, was broadly supported by the higher education community for the department’s top higher education post. But his confirmation vote was held up by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, until last month.

“James Kvaal, the nation’s new Under Secretary of Education, has a deep understanding of the strengths, needs, and challenges in postsecondary education,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “With this confirmation, the Biden administration and the American people gain a dedicated and distinguished public servant with strong expertise in higher education who will always put students first.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Universities Should Look in the Mirror
Books or Bombs?
Colleges Must Learn From Sports Figures
About Mental Health

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

This Could Go Very Right or Very Wrong
Is Michigan Recruiting for the Best Job in Higher Ed?
Fixing the Humanities Ph.D. Job crisis
Why I Left Academe to Become a Science Communicator
Why Higher Education Is Failing to Close the Racial Wealth Gap
A Different Kind of Return

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 