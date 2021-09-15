Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Mills College Board Approves Acquisition by Northeastern

By

Emma Whitford
September 15, 2021
 
 

The Mills College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve an acquisition by Northeastern University, months after the college first announced the deal.

The vote was originally scheduled for mid-August, but it was delayed after an Alameda County Superior Court judge issued several restraining orders preventing the vote. On Monday, an existing restraining order was lifted, and the women’s college proceeded with the vote.

The acquisition will be finalized on July 1, 2022, and Mills College will become the coed Mills College at Northeastern University.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

