Hawaii Governor: No Fans at Football Games

Hawaii governor David Ige, a Democrat, said Tuesday that the University of Hawai‘i will continue its policy of banning all fans from football games, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“I hope we will be in a better place before the end of the football season,” Ige said in a statement. “However, at this point, this type of activity is simply not safe.”

He added, “We understand how important University of Hawaii athletics is to our community. The pandemic has really challenged our effort to balance our support of UH athletics with the need to protect the health and safety of our community. Our hospital ICU units are at maximum capacity. Any significant increase in ICU patients could put our healthcare system over the threshold.”

The University of Hawai‘i is the only college among 130 major college sports programs banning fans from games.