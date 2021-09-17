Former Student Sues Georgetown College After Assault

A former student at Georgetown College in Kentucky alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that her volleyball coach and multiple college administrators tried to silence her after she was raped in 2018. She also alleged that the college failed to provide security that would have prevented her assault, according to LEX 18.com.

Ava Stokes is speaking publicly about her assault after Cody Arnett, 36, was convicted in July of raping her. The lawsuit alleges that representatives of the college created a hostile environment, harassed Stokes and "attempted to silence her in order to cover up her story." The lawsuit also says the hostile environment prevented Stokes from "enjoying her equal right to equal athletic and educational opportunities."

The college also failed to provide necessary safety measures at campus apartments, such as automatic door locks, safety patrols and self-closing door hinges, the lawsuit states.

Georgetown College released the following statement to LEX 18 after the lawsuit was filed Wednesday: "We are aware of the complaint that was filed earlier today, and we have referred it to our attorneys for a response in accordance with the court's rules. Since the matter is now pending in court, we will have no further comment."