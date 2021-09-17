Vermont President Requests 4th Consecutive Tuition Freeze

The president of the University of Vermont is asking the public four-year university’s Board of Trustees to freeze tuition for the fourth consecutive year, News10 reported Thursday.

Suresh Garimella said another tuition freeze would help students to graduate on time and reduce their loan debt. If approved, the freeze would apply to undergraduate and graduate students from within Vermont and from out of state.

“At a time when families are still finding their way out of the economic stress of the pandemic, it’s important that we renew our commitment to student affordability and access,” Garimella told News10.

Tuition this academic year costs $8,196 per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate students. For full-time, out-of-state undergraduates, tuition is $20,640 per semester.