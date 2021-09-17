Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Vermont President Requests 4th Consecutive Tuition Freeze

By

Emma Whitford
September 17, 2021
 
 

The president of the University of Vermont is asking the public four-year university’s Board of Trustees to freeze tuition for the fourth consecutive year, News10 reported Thursday.

Suresh Garimella said another tuition freeze would help students to graduate on time and reduce their loan debt. If approved, the freeze would apply to undergraduate and graduate students from within Vermont and from out of state.

“At a time when families are still finding their way out of the economic stress of the pandemic, it’s important that we renew our commitment to student affordability and access,” Garimella told News10.

Tuition this academic year costs $8,196 per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate students. For full-time, out-of-state undergraduates, tuition is $20,640 per semester.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Simplify, Simplify
From the Office of the President…
Universities Should Look in the Mirror

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
AI, Jobs, and ‘Rule of the Robots’
A New Leader for Heterodox Academy
Must-Haves for Institutions Seeking Effective Online Transfer Collaborations
Thoughts on ‘Fixing the Humanities Ph.D. Job Crisis’
This Could Go Very Right or Very Wrong

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 