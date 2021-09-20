Print

2 Killed in Shooting at North Carolina Central

Scott Jaschik
September 20, 2021
 
 

Two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night at North Carolina Central University, The News & Observer reported. The shooting took place in a parking lot. North Carolina Central was playing football at the time against Winston-Salem State University. North Carolina Central said the two killed were not students.

